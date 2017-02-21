(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: USS Bonhomme Richard Returns to its Home Port

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    USS Bonhomme Richard returned to port in Sasebo, Japan after a two-week training evolution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510698
    VIRIN: 170221-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_104096270
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: USS Bonhomme Richard Returns to its Home Port, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Navy
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    All Hands Update
    AHU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT