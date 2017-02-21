USS Bonhomme Richard returned to port in Sasebo, Japan after a two-week training evolution.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510698
|VIRIN:
|170221-N-WO545-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104096270
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: USS Bonhomme Richard Returns to its Home Port, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
