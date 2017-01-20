(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARMEDCOM Soldiers Support Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Soldiers from the Army Reserve Medical Command and the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital support the Inauguration of President Trump as they assemble elements for aid stations to be used in the capitol region the day of the inauguration, January 20th. The Soldiers would deliver these large aid boxes to aid stations for treating servicemembers, Families, and the general public.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510692
    VIRIN: 170120-A-UJ522-001
    Filename: DOD_104096264
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMEDCOM Soldiers Support Presidential Inauguration, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Inauguration
    ARMEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    USAR
    logistician
    68J
    President Donald Trump
    medical support logistics
    Medical Logistician Specialist

