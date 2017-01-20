Soldiers from the Army Reserve Medical Command and the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital support the Inauguration of President Trump as they assemble elements for aid stations to be used in the capitol region the day of the inauguration, January 20th. The Soldiers would deliver these large aid boxes to aid stations for treating servicemembers, Families, and the general public.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510692
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-UJ522-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104096264
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARMEDCOM Soldiers Support Presidential Inauguration, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT