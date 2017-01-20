ARMEDCOM Soldiers Support Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Army Reserve Medical Command and the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital support the Inauguration of President Trump as they assemble elements for aid stations to be used in the capitol region the day of the inauguration, January 20th. The Soldiers would deliver these large aid boxes to aid stations for treating servicemembers, Families, and the general public.