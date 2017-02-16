(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    165th AW ISO Maintenance

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 165th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group perform scheduled isochronal maintenance on a C-130H Hercules.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510669
    VIRIN: 170216-F-FY748-224
    Filename: DOD_104095971
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th AW ISO Maintenance, by TSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    georgia
    mechanic
    savannah
    airlift wing
    maintenance
    hercules
    c-130
    165 aw

