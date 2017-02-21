(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National African American History Month Observance

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.21.2017

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    National African American History Month Observance was recently held at U.S. Army Japan to celebrate the achievements and contribution of African Americans throughout history. The event was hosted by the 78th signal battalion.

    Interview: Lt. Col. Charles J. McGarry, Commander, 78th Signal Battalion

    Narration:
    Two videos that featured the importance of having an education kicked off the event which included the struggles that African Americans have faced and the progress in their education. The keynote speakers were Col. Andre R. Pippen, Commander of U.S. Army Medical Activity-Japan and Ms. Jewel Davis from the Equal Employment Opportunity at U.S. Army Garrison Japan who talked about their personnel experiences and the importance of getting an education.

    Interview: Col. Andre R. Pippen, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Activity-Japan

    Interview: Jewel Davis, EEO Specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    The first African American history month celebration was held in 1976 by President Gerald R. Ford urging Americans to seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of African Americans in every area and endeavor throughout the history.

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 21:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510637
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104095306
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National African American History Month Observance, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

