Narration:

National African American History Month Observance was recently held at U.S. Army Japan to celebrate the achievements and contribution of African Americans throughout history. The event was hosted by the 78th signal battalion.



Interview: Lt. Col. Charles J. McGarry, Commander, 78th Signal Battalion



Narration:

Two videos that featured the importance of having an education kicked off the event which included the struggles that African Americans have faced and the progress in their education. The keynote speakers were Col. Andre R. Pippen, Commander of U.S. Army Medical Activity-Japan and Ms. Jewel Davis from the Equal Employment Opportunity at U.S. Army Garrison Japan who talked about their personnel experiences and the importance of getting an education.



Interview: Col. Andre R. Pippen, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Activity-Japan



Interview: Jewel Davis, EEO Specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Narration:

The first African American history month celebration was held in 1976 by President Gerald R. Ford urging Americans to seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of African Americans in every area and endeavor throughout the history.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.