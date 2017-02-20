(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CWIS PACFIRE

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) perform a close in weapon system live fire exercise. Bataan is underway in preparation for a scheduled upcoming deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510636
    VIRIN: 170220-N-UE100-001
    Filename: DOD_104095110
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWIS PACFIRE, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CWIS Close in weapons system PACFIRE Fire Controlman USS Bataan (LHD 5) underway

