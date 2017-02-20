Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) perform a close in weapon system live fire exercise. Bataan is underway in preparation for a scheduled upcoming deployment.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 20:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510636
|VIRIN:
|170220-N-UE100-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104095110
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CWIS PACFIRE, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT