A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector San Diego medically evacuates a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 86 miles southwest of San Diego, February 20, 2017. The woman had been suffering from severe abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Sector San Diego/released).
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510609
|VIRIN:
|170220-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104094942
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|132
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Medevacs 73-Year-Old Woman From Cruise Ship 86 Miles Southwest of San Diego, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT