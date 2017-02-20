(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Medevacs 73-Year-Old Woman From Cruise Ship 86 Miles Southwest of San Diego

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector San Diego medically evacuates a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 86 miles southwest of San Diego, February 20, 2017. The woman had been suffering from severe abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Sector San Diego/released).

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510609
    VIRIN: 170220-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_104094942
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 132
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Medevacs 73-Year-Old Woman From Cruise Ship 86 Miles Southwest of San Diego, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medevac
    San Diego
    USCG
    Helicopter

