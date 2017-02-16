(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Air Group 12 and the Royal Thai Army present books and other educational material to school children b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    02.16.2017

    Video by Pfc. Donavann Johnson 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Marines of the Marine Air Group 12 and the Royal Thai Army had jointly present books and other educational material to school children. Afterwards the Marines go into classrooms and help teach English to the children by playing games and other fun activities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 06:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510587
    VIRIN: 170216-A-QE893-498
    Filename: DOD_104094347
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Air Group 12 and the Royal Thai Army present books and other educational material to school children b-roll package, by PFC Donavann Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    ComRel
    Royal Thai Army
    MAG 12
    Cobra Gold 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT