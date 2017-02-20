Cobra Gold participants take part in a medical symposium at the Sima Thani Hotel, during exercise Cobra Gold, in Korat, Thailand, February 20, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera video by Cpl. René Lucerobonilla).
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 04:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510577
|VIRIN:
|170220-M-FW366-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104094334
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold: Medical Symposium, by Cpl Rene Lucerobonilla, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
