Cobra Gold: Medical Symposium

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510577" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cobra Gold participants take part in a medical symposium at the Sima Thani Hotel, during exercise Cobra Gold, in Korat, Thailand, February 20, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera video by Cpl. René Lucerobonilla).