    Cobra Gold: Medical Symposium

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.20.2017

    Video by Cpl. Rene Lucerobonilla 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Cobra Gold participants take part in a medical symposium at the Sima Thani Hotel, during exercise Cobra Gold, in Korat, Thailand, February 20, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera video by Cpl. René Lucerobonilla).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 04:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510577
    VIRIN: 170220-M-FW366-1002
    Filename: DOD_104094334
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold: Medical Symposium, by Cpl Rene Lucerobonilla, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Camp Smith
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Corporal
    Thailand
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    lucerobonilla
    USMC COMCAM
    CG-17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17
    Cpl Lucerobonilla Rene

