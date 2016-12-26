Maintainers prep, clean and inspect a Chinook aircraft during an inspection phase.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 02:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510571
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-SL891-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104094322
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chinook Maintenance, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT