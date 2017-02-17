(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    California National Guard Help Prevent Flood Damage with CalFire

    SNELLING, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Chris Drudge 

    144th Fighter Wing

    California National Guard's 1-184th Infantry Battalion, Delta Co., was activated to assist
    federal and state agencies during the recent flooding in Central California Feb. 17, 2017.
    Delta Company was split into two seperate units to help various local fire departments and
    citizens living in Snelling and Le Grande, California to build and place sandbags to protect
    ives and property. 1St Sgt. Roberto Gonzales, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, Delta Co., gives an interview about their current missionn in Snelling, Calif. while assisting the local fire department.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510550
    VIRIN: 170217-Z-FF876-004
    Filename: DOD_104094145
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SNELLING, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard Help Prevent Flood Damage with CalFire, by SMSgt Chris Drudge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    CNG
    CalFire
    Cal Guard
    CalOES
    Oroville Spillway
    February flooding

