California National Guard's 1-184th Infantry Battalion, Delta Co., was activated to assist
federal and state agencies during the recent flooding in Central California Feb. 17, 2017.
Delta Company was split into two seperate units to help various local fire departments and
citizens living in Snelling and Le Grande, California to build and place sandbags to protect
ives and property. 1St Sgt. Roberto Gonzales, 1-184th Infantry Battalion, Delta Co., gives an interview about their current missionn in Snelling, Calif. while assisting the local fire department.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510550
|VIRIN:
|170217-Z-FF876-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104094145
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SNELLING, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California National Guard Help Prevent Flood Damage with CalFire, by SMSgt Chris Drudge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
