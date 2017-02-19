(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hammond, Ore., Kayak Rescue

    HAMMOND, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Klingenberg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues a kayaker near Hammond, Ore., Feb. 19, 2017. The kayaker became in distress after he struck a piling that ejected him from his kayak. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510545
    VIRIN: 170219-G-KL864-257
    Filename: DOD_104094140
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HAMMOND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 168
    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hammond, Ore., Kayak Rescue, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SAR
    Oregon
    Hammond
    Kayak
    Coast Guard
    Kayaker
    Sector Columbia River

