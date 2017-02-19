A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues a kayaker near Hammond, Ore., Feb. 19, 2017. The kayaker became in distress after he struck a piling that ejected him from his kayak. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.
This work, Hammond, Ore., Kayak Rescue, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
