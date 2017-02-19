Rare footage of the Battle of Iwo Jima. Marines with 3rd, 4th, and 5th Marine Division fought during Operation Detachment on the island of Iwo Jima from February 19, 1945 to March 26, 1945. The Battle of Iwo Jima is one of the bloodiest in America's history.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 12:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510540
|VIRIN:
|170219-M-TB374-177
|Filename:
|DOD_104094030
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|48
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle of Iwo Jima | 72nd Anniversary, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
