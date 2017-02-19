(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battle of Iwo Jima | 72nd Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    Rare footage of the Battle of Iwo Jima. Marines with 3rd, 4th, and 5th Marine Division fought during Operation Detachment on the island of Iwo Jima from February 19, 1945 to March 26, 1945. The Battle of Iwo Jima is one of the bloodiest in America's history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510540
    VIRIN: 170219-M-TB374-177
    Filename: DOD_104094030
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Iwo Jima | 72nd Anniversary, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Battle
    World War
    Battle of Iwo Jima
    WWII
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    War
    Divisions

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT