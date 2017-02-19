Battle of Iwo Jima | 72nd Anniversary

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510540" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rare footage of the Battle of Iwo Jima. Marines with 3rd, 4th, and 5th Marine Division fought during Operation Detachment on the island of Iwo Jima from February 19, 1945 to March 26, 1945. The Battle of Iwo Jima is one of the bloodiest in America's history.