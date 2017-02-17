Thai, Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines demonstrate amphibious capabilities during exercise Cobra Gold

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the U.S. participate in an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Butler)