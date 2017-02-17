Service members from Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the U.S. participate in an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Butler)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 04:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510516
|VIRIN:
|170217-N-KT595-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104093640
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HAT YAO, TH
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thai, Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines demonstrate amphibious capabilities during exercise Cobra Gold, by PO2 Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
