    Thai, Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines demonstrate amphibious capabilities during exercise Cobra Gold

    HAT YAO, THAILAND

    02.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Butler 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Service members from Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the U.S. participate in an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 17, 2017. Cobra Gold is a multinational training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Butler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 04:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510516
    VIRIN: 170217-N-KT595-002
    Filename: DOD_104093640
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HAT YAO, TH 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thai, Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines demonstrate amphibious capabilities during exercise Cobra Gold, by PO2 Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    USMC
    AAV
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    USMC COMCAM
    CG-17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

