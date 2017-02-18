Marines, veterans and family gather for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Banquet for the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., 18 February 2017. The evening included a sunset memorial, 21-gun salute and banquet.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510497
|VIRIN:
|170218-M-PC554-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104093549
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sun Set Memorial B-Roll, by Cpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT