    Sun Set Memorial B-Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Video by Cpl. Cody Woods 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Marines, veterans and family gather for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Banquet for the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., 18 February 2017. The evening included a sunset memorial, 21-gun salute and banquet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510497
    VIRIN: 170218-M-PC554-001
    Filename: DOD_104093549
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun Set Memorial B-Roll, by Cpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    USMC
    commemoration
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    banquet
    veterans
    Marines
    72nd anniversary
    Pacific View Event Center
    sunset memorial
    CAMPPEN IWO72

