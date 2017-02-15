(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy Buddhist Chaplain gives back to his native country during Cobra Gold 17

    NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND

    02.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Allison Beiswanger 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Aroon Seeda and Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Unit, hand out school supplies and teach English to students at the Ban Phan Sa Nguan School in Korat Province Feb. 15, 2017 as part of Cobra Gold 2017. Seeda, a Thailand native, is the only Buddhist Chaplain with the U.S. Navy and is with Navy Operational Support Unit. CG17 maintains a consistent focus on Humanitarian Civic Action (HCA), community engagement, and medical activities conducted during the exercise to support the needs and humanitarian interests of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ally Beiswanger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Buddhist Chaplain gives back to his native country during Cobra Gold 17, by Sgt Allison Beiswanger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Cobra Gold
    comrel
    community relations
    U.S. Navy
    chaplain
    buddhist
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT