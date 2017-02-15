U.S. Navy Buddhist Chaplain gives back to his native country during Cobra Gold 17

U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Aroon Seeda and Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Unit, hand out school supplies and teach English to students at the Ban Phan Sa Nguan School in Korat Province Feb. 15, 2017 as part of Cobra Gold 2017. Seeda, a Thailand native, is the only Buddhist Chaplain with the U.S. Navy and is with Navy Operational Support Unit. CG17 maintains a consistent focus on Humanitarian Civic Action (HCA), community engagement, and medical activities conducted during the exercise to support the needs and humanitarian interests of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ally Beiswanger)
