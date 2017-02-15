(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines and Sailors reach out to the community during Cobra Gold

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.15.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Betancourt 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and Sailors reach out to the community during a visit to Child Protection and Development Center in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 15, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 01:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510491
    VIRIN: 170215-M-WU117-001
    Filename: DOD_104093540
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: RAYONG, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors reach out to the community during Cobra Gold, by LCpl Daniel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Cobra Gold
    COMREL
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Theatre Security Cooperation
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    USMC COMCAM
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

