U.S. Marines and Sailors reach out to the community during a visit to Child Protection and Development Center in Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 15, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 01:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510491
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-WU117-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104093540
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines and Sailors reach out to the community during Cobra Gold, by LCpl Daniel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT