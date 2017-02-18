(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 110 miles off Cape Hatteras

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    The Coast Guard medevacs a woman from a cruise ship about 110 miles off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2017. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City brought the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510486
    VIRIN: 170218-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_104093388
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 204
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 110 miles off Cape Hatteras, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    north carolina
    medevac
    sar
    uscg
    rescue
    cruise ship
    hoist
    air station
    mh60
    elizabeth city
    helicopter
    d5
    hatteras

