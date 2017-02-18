The Coast Guard medevacs a woman from a cruise ship about 110 miles off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2017. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City brought the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City/Released)
This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 110 miles off Cape Hatteras, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
