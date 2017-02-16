(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Marine Regiment HIMARS Firing Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    A 227mm rocket is launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during training on Range G-5, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb 16, 2017. 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted training with 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, during a recent exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davis Colley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510445
    VIRIN: 170216-M-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104093089
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Marine Regiment HIMARS Firing Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Launch
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    N.C.
    MCI-EAST COMCAM
    USMC COMCAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT