    10th Marine Regiment HIMARS Firing Exercise B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nikki Frasier 

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    A 227mm rocket is launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during training on Range G-5, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb 16, 2017. 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted training with 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, during a recent exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nikki L. Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510440
    VIRIN: 170216-M-SN718-002
    Filename: DOD_104093078
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Marine Regiment HIMARS Firing Exercise B-Roll, by LCpl Nikki Frasier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Launch
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    N.C.
    MCI-EAST COMCAM
    USMC COMCAM

