10th Marine Regiment HIMARS Firing Exercise B-Roll

A 227mm rocket is launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during training on Range G-5, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb 16, 2017. 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted training with 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, during a recent exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nikki L. Morales)
