(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines are Snake Eaters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAN CHAN KREM, THAILAND

    02.17.2017

    Video by Cpl. Steven Tran 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. John Arpino describes bilateral training with Thai Marines during Exercise Cobra Gold 17 at Ban Chan Krem, February 17. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. Arpino, from Lake Orion, Michigan, is a mortarman with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Steven Tran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 03:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510418
    VIRIN: 170217-M-ZI433-001
    Filename: DOD_104092546
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BAN CHAN KREM, TH
    Hometown: LAKE ORION, MI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines are Snake Eaters, by Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Michigan
    2nd Battalion
    service members
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    Reconnaissance
    5th Marine Regiment
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    survival training
    cobra
    John
    Combat Correspondent
    PAO
    Cobra Gold
    Navy
    Thailand
    Royal Thai Navy
    Public Affairs
    military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    weapons company
    Army
    mortarman
    Marine Aircraft Wing
    Lake Orion
    jungle
    snakes
    Royal Thai
    Ban Chan Krem
    Royal Thai Armed Forces
    Royal Thai Marine Corps
    4341
    III MEF PAO
    Arpino

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT