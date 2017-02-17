Marines are Snake Eaters

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. John Arpino describes bilateral training with Thai Marines during Exercise Cobra Gold 17 at Ban Chan Krem, February 17. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. Arpino, from Lake Orion, Michigan, is a mortarman with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Steven Tran)
|02.17.2017
|02.18.2017 03:29
|Package
|510418
|170217-M-ZI433-001
|DOD_104092546
|00:01:21
|BAN CHAN KREM, TH
|LAKE ORION, MI, US
