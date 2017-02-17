Marines are Snake Eaters

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510418" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. John Arpino describes bilateral training with Thai Marines during Exercise Cobra Gold 17 at Ban Chan Krem, February 17. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. Arpino, from Lake Orion, Michigan, is a mortarman with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Steven Tran)