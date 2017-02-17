(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Cobra Gold | The Corps Report Ep. 91

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Sgt. Tony Nardiello 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    This week in the Corps, exercise Cobra Gold kicks off and a pilot with the Japan Ground Self-Defense force trains on the MV-22B Osprey with Marines from 2nd Marine Air Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 20:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510400
    VIRIN: 170217-M-QP889-937
    Filename: DOD_104092258
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Gold | The Corps Report Ep. 91, by Sgt Tony Nardiello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Green
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Sergeant Major
    Exercise Cobra Gold
    JGSDF
    Marines
    Exercise
    Sgt. Maj.
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Ospry
    Tailand

    • LEAVE A COMMENT