This week in the Corps, exercise Cobra Gold kicks off and a pilot with the Japan Ground Self-Defense force trains on the MV-22B Osprey with Marines from 2nd Marine Air Wing.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 20:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510400
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-QP889-937
|Filename:
|DOD_104092258
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold | The Corps Report Ep. 91, by Sgt Tony Nardiello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
