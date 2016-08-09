B-Roll of Airman 1st Class Abraham Alonso Nieves, 152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief finishing with filling Nevada Air National Guard C-130 Aircraft with Liquid Oxygen.
|09.08.2016
|02.17.2017 18:02
|B-Roll
|160908-Z-WU657-001
|00:00:51
|RENO, NV, US
This work, Airman filling C-130 with Liquid Oxygen, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
