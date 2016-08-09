(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman filling C-130 with Liquid Oxygen

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2016

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152 Airlift Wing

    B-Roll of Airman 1st Class Abraham Alonso Nieves, 152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief finishing with filling Nevada Air National Guard C-130 Aircraft with Liquid Oxygen.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510387
    VIRIN: 160908-Z-WU657-001
    Filename: DOD_104091963
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman filling C-130 with Liquid Oxygen, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C-130 Hercules
    Nevada Air National Guard
    152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

