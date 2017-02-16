(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    336th Fighter Squadron Departs for Green Flag

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 336th Fighter Squadron from the 4 Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, depart for Green Flag in Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. This exercise trains both the U.S. Air Force and Army to work together.

    Interview is with Capt. Dylan Muench who is a 336th Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510385
    VIRIN: 170216-F-KZ900-001
    Filename: DOD_104091667
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 13
    High-Res. Downloads: 13
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Departs for Green Flag, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Nevada
    Fighter
    F-15
    4th Fighter Wing
    Nellis Air Force Base
    F-15E
    Jet
    Green Flag
    4FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT