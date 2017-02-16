Airmen from the 336th Fighter Squadron from the 4 Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, depart for Green Flag in Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. This exercise trains both the U.S. Air Force and Army to work together.
Interview is with Capt. Dylan Muench who is a 336th Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot.
|02.16.2017
|02.17.2017 16:50
|B-Roll
|510385
|170216-F-KZ900-001
|DOD_104091667
|00:06:07
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|23
|13
|13
|0
This work, 336th Fighter Squadron Departs for Green Flag, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
