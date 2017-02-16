336th Fighter Squadron Departs for Green Flag

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 336th Fighter Squadron from the 4 Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, depart for Green Flag in Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. This exercise trains both the U.S. Air Force and Army to work together.



Interview is with Capt. Dylan Muench who is a 336th Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot.