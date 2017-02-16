Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, reports from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) to discuss the Center's upcoming 50th Anniversary and touch on the programs and projects at Huntsville Center including work in cyber security.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 16:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510371
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-QY194-945
|Filename:
|DOD_104091539
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On the Road Again: LTG Semonite at Huntsville Center, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
