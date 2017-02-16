On the Road Again: LTG Semonite at Huntsville Center

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, reports from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) to discuss the Center's upcoming 50th Anniversary and touch on the programs and projects at Huntsville Center including work in cyber security.