(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On the Road Again: LTG Semonite at Huntsville Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville Center

    Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, USACE Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, reports from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) to discuss the Center's upcoming 50th Anniversary and touch on the programs and projects at Huntsville Center including work in cyber security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510371
    VIRIN: 170216-A-QY194-945
    Filename: DOD_104091539
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Road Again: LTG Semonite at Huntsville Center, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    ballistic missile defense
    cyber security
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Huntsville Center
    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville
    Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite
    HQUSACE
    LTG Semonite
    Huntsville Center 50th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT