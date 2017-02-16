(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Simpson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine at Naval Base San Diego on February 16, 2017. The contraband was seized during 21 separate interdictions at sea in the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the cutters, Midgett, Sherman, Tahoma, Diigence and Mellon. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Simpson/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510369
    VIRIN: 170216-G-GV559-1001
    Filename: DOD_104091513
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 821
    Downloads: 23
    High-Res. Downloads: 23
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine, by PO1 Robert Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

