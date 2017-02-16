The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine at Naval Base San Diego on February 16, 2017. The contraband was seized during 21 separate interdictions at sea in the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the cutters, Midgett, Sherman, Tahoma, Diigence and Mellon. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Simpson/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510369
|VIRIN:
|170216-G-GV559-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104091513
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|821
|Downloads:
|23
|High-Res. Downloads:
|23
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine, by PO1 Robert Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
