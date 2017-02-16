Coast Guard offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett offloads more than 13 tons of cocaine at Naval Base San Diego on February 16, 2017. The contraband was seized during 21 separate interdictions at sea in the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the cutters, Midgett, Sherman, Tahoma, Diigence and Mellon. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Simpson/released)