Infantry Officer Course M2 Browning Field Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps officers fire M2 Browning 50 caliber machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher during a squad weapons and munitions field exercise aboard Camp Barrett, VA, Jan. 25, 2017. The mission of Infantry Officers Course is to train and educate newly commissioned or appointed officers in the high standards of professional knowledge, espirit-de-corps, and leadership to prepare them for duty as company grade officers in the operating forces, with particular emphasis on the duties, responsibilities, and war fighting skills required of a rifle platoon commander. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)