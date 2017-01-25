U.S. Marine Corps officers fire M2 Browning 50 caliber machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher during a squad weapons and munitions field exercise aboard Camp Barrett, VA, Jan. 25, 2017. The mission of Infantry Officers Course is to train and educate newly commissioned or appointed officers in the high standards of professional knowledge, espirit-de-corps, and leadership to prepare them for duty as company grade officers in the operating forces, with particular emphasis on the duties, responsibilities, and war fighting skills required of a rifle platoon commander. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510359
|VIRIN:
|170125-M-SH393-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104091278
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Infantry Officer Course M2 Browning Field Exercise, by Cpl Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT