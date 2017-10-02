U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julio E. Meza, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife Mrs. Maggie Meza discuss the importance of the School Liaison Program. The School Liaison Program’s mission is to coordinate community resources in an effort to reduce the impact of the mobile lifestyle of military school-aged children. (U.S. Marine Video by MCIW-MCB Camp Pendleton Combat Camera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510358
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-MO242-727
|Filename:
|DOD_104091259
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Positive Change of Schools: The School Liaison Program, by LCpl Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT