Positive Change of Schools: The School Liaison Program

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510358" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julio E. Meza, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife Mrs. Maggie Meza discuss the importance of the School Liaison Program. The School Liaison Program’s mission is to coordinate community resources in an effort to reduce the impact of the mobile lifestyle of military school-aged children. (U.S. Marine Video by MCIW-MCB Camp Pendleton Combat Camera/Released)