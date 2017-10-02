(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Positive Change of Schools: The School Liaison Program

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julio E. Meza, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife Mrs. Maggie Meza discuss the importance of the School Liaison Program. The School Liaison Program’s mission is to coordinate community resources in an effort to reduce the impact of the mobile lifestyle of military school-aged children. (U.S. Marine Video by MCIW-MCB Camp Pendleton Combat Camera/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510358
    VIRIN: 170210-M-MO242-727
    Filename: DOD_104091259
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Positive Change of Schools: The School Liaison Program, by LCpl Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    PCS
    United States Marine Corps
    family
    California
    Marine Corps Installations West
    School Liaison Program
    Positive Change of Schools 2017
    PCS 2017
    Julio E. Meza

