(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oroville Dam Flood 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OROVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ty Moore 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    B-roll of Oroville Dam and repair of emergency spillway with helicopters dropping bags of rocks into
    the large hole on emergency spillway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510349
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-QA374-002
    Filename: DOD_104091178
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: OROVILLE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oroville Dam Flood 17, by TSgt Ty Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Oroville Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT