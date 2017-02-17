Marines from Iwakuni get their hands dirty during Exercise Kamoshika Wrath and Dirt Boys at Yokota Air Base upgrade their airfield repair procedures.
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 17, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
