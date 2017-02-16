(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwo Jima Veterans Tour Camp Pendleton

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Maricela Bryant 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Veterans and their families receive a tour of Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 11th Marine Regiment on Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Camp Pendleton organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Maricela Meza)

    00:00:00:00-00:00:10:20 Veteran converses with Marine in helicopter
    00:00:11:00-00:00:13:17 Veteran gives the “OK” sign
    00:00:13:18-00:0024:12 Veterans gather around flight officer
    00:00:24:13-00:00:38:00 Veterans gather around flight officer
    00:00:38:01-00:00:44:01 Veteran observes helicopters
    00:00:44:02-00:00:53:10 Guests observe helicopters
    00:00:53:11-00:00:58:01 Guests observe helicopters
    00:00:58:02-00:01:01:23 Veteran looking through helicopter door
    00:01:02:00-00:01:09:21 Veteran looks at Helicopter
    00:01:09:22-00:01:15:20 Veterans converse with Marines
    00:01:15:21-00:01:19:21 Flight Officer explains display
    00:01:19:22-00:01:26:08 Marine explains weapons system to guests
    00:01:26:09-00:01:33:13 Guests observe helicopters landing
    00:01:33:14-00:01:40:08 Marines explain Howitzer Rocket Launcher to guests
    00:01:40:09-00:02:00:02 Veteran shares memory
    00:02:00:03-00:02:07:04 Guest interact with a display
    00:02:07:05-00:02:14:09 Guest interacts with EOD Robot
    00:02:14:10-00:02:17:02 Static display of Combat Vehicle Crewman Helmets
    00:02:17:03-00:02:24:13 Guests observe weapons system
    00:02:24:14-00:02:44:00 Veterans converse with Marine

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 23:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510178
    VIRIN: 170216-M-AX605-001
    Filename: DOD_104089132
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Veterans Tour Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Maricela Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tour
    Camp Pendleton
    Iwo Jima
    USMC
    Veterans
    Sailors
    Marines
    11th Marines
    Marine Aircraft Group 39
    72nd Anniversary
    CAMPPENIWO72

