Iwo Jima Veterans Tour Camp Pendleton

Veterans and their families receive a tour of Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 11th Marine Regiment on Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Camp Pendleton organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Maricela Meza)



00:00:00:00-00:00:10:20 Veteran converses with Marine in helicopter

00:00:11:00-00:00:13:17 Veteran gives the “OK” sign

00:00:13:18-00:0024:12 Veterans gather around flight officer

00:00:24:13-00:00:38:00 Veterans gather around flight officer

00:00:38:01-00:00:44:01 Veteran observes helicopters

00:00:44:02-00:00:53:10 Guests observe helicopters

00:00:53:11-00:00:58:01 Guests observe helicopters

00:00:58:02-00:01:01:23 Veteran looking through helicopter door

00:01:02:00-00:01:09:21 Veteran looks at Helicopter

00:01:09:22-00:01:15:20 Veterans converse with Marines

00:01:15:21-00:01:19:21 Flight Officer explains display

00:01:19:22-00:01:26:08 Marine explains weapons system to guests

00:01:26:09-00:01:33:13 Guests observe helicopters landing

00:01:33:14-00:01:40:08 Marines explain Howitzer Rocket Launcher to guests

00:01:40:09-00:02:00:02 Veteran shares memory

00:02:00:03-00:02:07:04 Guest interact with a display

00:02:07:05-00:02:14:09 Guest interacts with EOD Robot

00:02:14:10-00:02:17:02 Static display of Combat Vehicle Crewman Helmets

00:02:17:03-00:02:24:13 Guests observe weapons system

00:02:24:14-00:02:44:00 Veterans converse with Marine