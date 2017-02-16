Veterans and their families receive a tour of Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 11th Marine Regiment on Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Camp Pendleton organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Maricela Meza)
00:00:00:00-00:00:10:20 Veteran converses with Marine in helicopter
00:00:11:00-00:00:13:17 Veteran gives the “OK” sign
00:00:13:18-00:0024:12 Veterans gather around flight officer
00:00:24:13-00:00:38:00 Veterans gather around flight officer
00:00:38:01-00:00:44:01 Veteran observes helicopters
00:00:44:02-00:00:53:10 Guests observe helicopters
00:00:53:11-00:00:58:01 Guests observe helicopters
00:00:58:02-00:01:01:23 Veteran looking through helicopter door
00:01:02:00-00:01:09:21 Veteran looks at Helicopter
00:01:09:22-00:01:15:20 Veterans converse with Marines
00:01:15:21-00:01:19:21 Flight Officer explains display
00:01:19:22-00:01:26:08 Marine explains weapons system to guests
00:01:26:09-00:01:33:13 Guests observe helicopters landing
00:01:33:14-00:01:40:08 Marines explain Howitzer Rocket Launcher to guests
00:01:40:09-00:02:00:02 Veteran shares memory
00:02:00:03-00:02:07:04 Guest interact with a display
00:02:07:05-00:02:14:09 Guest interacts with EOD Robot
00:02:14:10-00:02:17:02 Static display of Combat Vehicle Crewman Helmets
00:02:17:03-00:02:24:13 Guests observe weapons system
00:02:24:14-00:02:44:00 Veterans converse with Marine
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 23:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510178
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-AX605-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104089132
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwo Jima Veterans Tour Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Maricela Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT