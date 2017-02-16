(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Teamwork makes the dream work

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jerome Brackins Jr 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Performing a job requires work. Mastering a job requires teamwork. Airman First Class Jay Brackins joins the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and service members at Kadena as they develop a greater understanding of their job and each other.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 23:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510177
    VIRIN: 170214-F-SQ752-017
    Filename: DOD_104089131
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teamwork makes the dream work, by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Operations
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Logistics
    Self-Defense
    Force
    Air
    Wing
    Squadron
    Mobility
    People
    Military
    Air Force
    Readiness
    18th
    JASDF
    18th LRS
    733 AMS

