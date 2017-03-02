U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conduct training flights at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. VMFA-121 is permanently stationed at MCAS Iwakuni and belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 21:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510171
|VIRIN:
|170203-M-VF398-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104089125
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35B Lightning II training flights, by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
