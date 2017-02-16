U.S. Marine Corps Col. John. R. Polidoro Jr., commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion (H&S Bn), Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton relieves Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo as H&S Bn sergeant major, and appoints Sgt. Maj. Ernest W. Rose Jr. during a Relief and Appointment ceremony at the 11 Area Parade Field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The Relief and Appointment formally transfers authorities and responsibilities of H&S Bn from Sgt. Maj. Saucedo to Sgt. Maj Rose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCIW-MCB Camp Pendleton Combat Camera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510163
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-MO242-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104089027
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by Sgt Maricela Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
