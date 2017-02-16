Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. John. R. Polidoro Jr., commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion (H&S Bn), Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton relieves Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo as H&S Bn sergeant major, and appoints Sgt. Maj. Ernest W. Rose Jr. during a Relief and Appointment ceremony at the 11 Area Parade Field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The Relief and Appointment formally transfers authorities and responsibilities of H&S Bn from Sgt. Maj. Saucedo to Sgt. Maj Rose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCIW-MCB Camp Pendleton Combat Camera/Released)