    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Maricela Bryant 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. John. R. Polidoro Jr., commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion (H&S Bn), Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton relieves Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo as H&S Bn sergeant major, and appoints Sgt. Maj. Ernest W. Rose Jr. during a Relief and Appointment ceremony at the 11 Area Parade Field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The Relief and Appointment formally transfers authorities and responsibilities of H&S Bn from Sgt. Maj. Saucedo to Sgt. Maj Rose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCIW-MCB Camp Pendleton Combat Camera/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510163
    VIRIN: 170216-M-MO242-001
    Filename: DOD_104089027
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by Sgt Maricela Bryant, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Relief and Appointment
    Michael R. Saucedo
    MCIW MCB Camp Pendleton
    John. R. Polidoro Jr.
    Ernest W. Rose Jr.
    Feb. 16 2017

