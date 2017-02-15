Camp Pendleton Tour

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Veterans and their families receive a tour of the Ranch House and Mechanize Museum. Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on 16 February 2017. (Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz)



00:00:00:00-00:00:08:05 MS of veteran talking to people

00:00:08:06-00:00:15:11 CU of veteran talking to people

00:00:15:12-00:00:23:17 MS of two men talking

00:00:23:18-00:00:32:08 MS of veterans and family walking out of the Ranch House

00:00:32:09-00:00:39:28 CU of veteran signing into a book

00:00:39:29-00:00:46:02 CU of veteran signing into a book

00:00:46:03-00:00:50:14 EXCU of veteran signing into a book

00:00:50:15-00:00:58:04 CU of the back of a veterans hat

00:00:58:05-00:01:05:21 MS of veterans and family members getting off bus

00:01:05:22-00:01:13:07 MS of veterans talking

00:01:13:08-00:01:24:13 Pan of veterans and family walking into the Ranch House

00:01:24:14-00:01:23:28 MS of Brigadier General Kevin Killea talking to veterans

00:01:23:29-00:01:41:07 MS of veterans and family touring the Mech Museum

00:01:41:08-00:01:50:12 MS of veterans and family touring the Mech Museum

00:01:50:12-00:01:57:02 RFocus of Marine Corps emblem