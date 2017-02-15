(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton Tour

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Veterans and their families receive a tour of the Ranch House and Mechanize Museum. Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on 16 February 2017. (Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz)

    00:00:00:00-00:00:08:05 MS of veteran talking to people
    00:00:08:06-00:00:15:11 CU of veteran talking to people
    00:00:15:12-00:00:23:17 MS of two men talking
    00:00:23:18-00:00:32:08 MS of veterans and family walking out of the Ranch House
    00:00:32:09-00:00:39:28 CU of veteran signing into a book
    00:00:39:29-00:00:46:02 CU of veteran signing into a book
    00:00:46:03-00:00:50:14 EXCU of veteran signing into a book
    00:00:50:15-00:00:58:04 CU of the back of a veterans hat
    00:00:58:05-00:01:05:21 MS of veterans and family members getting off bus
    00:01:05:22-00:01:13:07 MS of veterans talking
    00:01:13:08-00:01:24:13 Pan of veterans and family walking into the Ranch House
    00:01:24:14-00:01:23:28 MS of Brigadier General Kevin Killea talking to veterans
    00:01:23:29-00:01:41:07 MS of veterans and family touring the Mech Museum
    00:01:41:08-00:01:50:12 MS of veterans and family touring the Mech Museum
    00:01:50:12-00:01:57:02 RFocus of Marine Corps emblem

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510160
    VIRIN: 170216-M-PK157-001
    Filename: DOD_104088982
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Tour, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Camp Pendleton
    Iwo Jima
    USMC
    Veterans
    Sailors
    Marines
    Ranch House
    72nd Anniversary
    CAMPPEN IWO72
    Mechanize Museum

