Veterans and their families receive a tour of the Ranch House and Mechanize Museum. Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on 16 February 2017. (Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz)
00:00:00:00-00:00:08:05 MS of veteran talking to people
00:00:08:06-00:00:15:11 CU of veteran talking to people
00:00:15:12-00:00:23:17 MS of two men talking
00:00:23:18-00:00:32:08 MS of veterans and family walking out of the Ranch House
00:00:32:09-00:00:39:28 CU of veteran signing into a book
00:00:39:29-00:00:46:02 CU of veteran signing into a book
00:00:46:03-00:00:50:14 EXCU of veteran signing into a book
00:00:50:15-00:00:58:04 CU of the back of a veterans hat
00:00:58:05-00:01:05:21 MS of veterans and family members getting off bus
00:01:05:22-00:01:13:07 MS of veterans talking
00:01:13:08-00:01:24:13 Pan of veterans and family walking into the Ranch House
00:01:24:14-00:01:23:28 MS of Brigadier General Kevin Killea talking to veterans
00:01:23:29-00:01:41:07 MS of veterans and family touring the Mech Museum
00:01:41:08-00:01:50:12 MS of veterans and family touring the Mech Museum
00:01:50:12-00:01:57:02 RFocus of Marine Corps emblem
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510160
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-PK157-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104088982
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Tour, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
