video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510155" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT IWRIN, Calif. – The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the National Training Center celebrated the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War, Feb. 11, 2017. More than 400 Vietnam veterans and their families attended a parade, luncheon, and a concert by the Blue Oyster Cult held in their honor. During the luncheon select Blackhorse Troopers had a chance to talk with the veterans and hear their experience while they served in the 11th ACR during the Vietnam War.