(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    THe 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Edge 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    FORT IWRIN, Calif. – The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the National Training Center celebrated the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War, Feb. 11, 2017. More than 400 Vietnam veterans and their families attended a parade, luncheon, and a concert by the Blue Oyster Cult held in their honor. During the luncheon select Blackhorse Troopers had a chance to talk with the veterans and hear their experience while they served in the 11th ACR during the Vietnam War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 20:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510155
    VIRIN: 110117-A-DZ345-001
    Filename: DOD_104088788
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THe 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War, by SGT David Edge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment
    NCT
    Vietnamveterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT