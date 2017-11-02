FORT IWRIN, Calif. – The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the National Training Center celebrated the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War, Feb. 11, 2017. More than 400 Vietnam veterans and their families attended a parade, luncheon, and a concert by the Blue Oyster Cult held in their honor. During the luncheon select Blackhorse Troopers had a chance to talk with the veterans and hear their experience while they served in the 11th ACR during the Vietnam War.
This work, THe 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War, by SGT David Edge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
