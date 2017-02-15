Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 conduct training with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division on effective ways to load personnel on a CH-53E Super Stallion during Mountain Exercise at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 2. MTX is a two-week exercise that focuses on training Marines for cold weather combat.
02.15.2017
|02.16.2017 19:31
|Package
|510145
|170215-M-EH415-055
|DOD_104088748
|00:00:57
|Location:
MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|7
|4
|4
|0
This work, Heavy Haulers climb mountains, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
