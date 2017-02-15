(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMH-462 supports 2/2 during Mount. Ex. (B-Roll)

    MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 supported Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, during Mountain Exercise Jan. 31 through Feb. 15 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif. MTX is a two-week long exercise that focuses on training Marines for cold weather combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510139
    VIRIN: 170215-M-EH415-125
    Filename: DOD_104088676
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-462 supports 2/2 during Mount. Ex. (B-Roll), by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mountains
    USMC
    Heavy Haulers
    HMH-462
    3rd MAW
    Cold weather training
    versatility
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Mountain Warfare Training Center
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462
    MCMWTC
    Mountain Exercise
    Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung
    Screw Crew
    War Lords
    Mount. Ex.
    Mt. Ex.
    MTX. Cold weather Mountain Exercise

