Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 supported Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, during Mountain Exercise Jan. 31 through Feb. 15 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif. MTX is a two-week long exercise that focuses on training Marines for cold weather combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510139
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-EH415-125
|Filename:
|DOD_104088676
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-462 supports 2/2 during Mount. Ex. (B-Roll), by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
