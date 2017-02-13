(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Live Fire Training

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio 

    366th Fighter Wing

    They train for the worst and hope for the best!
    This is one minute of live fire training at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. The Fire Protection flight with the 366th Fighter Wing conducts live fire training 10-15 times a year. In this video Air Force firemen practice procedures to put out a fire on a mock fighter jet. Once the jet is up in flames the Airmen must rush in to respond. A debrief after training, reveals what they did right and how they can improve.

    00:48
    Dan Hawkins
    Assistant Operations Chief

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510129
    VIRIN: 170213-F-BJ011-721
    Filename: DOD_104088372
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Live Fire Training, by SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ACC
    idaho
    mountain home fab
    air force live fire training
    jet on fire

