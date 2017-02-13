They train for the worst and hope for the best!
This is one minute of live fire training at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. The Fire Protection flight with the 366th Fighter Wing conducts live fire training 10-15 times a year. In this video Air Force firemen practice procedures to put out a fire on a mock fighter jet. Once the jet is up in flames the Airmen must rush in to respond. A debrief after training, reveals what they did right and how they can improve.
00:48
Dan Hawkins
Assistant Operations Chief
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510129
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-BJ011-721
|Filename:
|DOD_104088372
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
This work, Air Force Live Fire Training, by SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
