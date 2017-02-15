(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-29 FA Conducts Multinational Training in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participate in a multinational combined arms breach of obstacles training exercise Feb. 15, at the Gora Hetmanska Range in Drawsko Pomorskie. The exercise was conducted alongside Polish, German and Dutch Soldiers highlighting NATO interoperability. The battalion is here in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

