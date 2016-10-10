(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Success of CTS in Iraq

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2016

    Video by Nancy Fischer 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Information video on the success of the SOF partnership model used by U.S. Special Forces in Iraq.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2016
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509886
    VIRIN: 161010-A-LS445-001
    Filename: DOD_104084277
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Success of CTS in Iraq, by Nancy Fischer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SF
    Special Forces
    CTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT