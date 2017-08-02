(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4ID Not In My Squad

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashleigh Torres 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sergeant Major, Michael A. Crosby, talks about Not In My Squad and its positive impact on soldiers like Staff Sgt. Shayne McCullough, section leader with 2nd IBCT 4th ID. McCullough participated in Crosby's three-day Not In My Squad event August 2016. Not In My Squad is a method to empower junior leaders to make the Army better.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4ID Not In My Squad, by SSG Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    IronHorse
    4ID
    USA
    NotInMySquad

