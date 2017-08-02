4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sergeant Major, Michael A. Crosby, talks about Not In My Squad and its positive impact on soldiers like Staff Sgt. Shayne McCullough, section leader with 2nd IBCT 4th ID. McCullough participated in Crosby's three-day Not In My Squad event August 2016. Not In My Squad is a method to empower junior leaders to make the Army better.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|509866
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-TS673-370
|Filename:
|DOD_104084230
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|AUBURN, NE, US
|Hometown:
|REPTON, AL, US
This work, 4ID Not In My Squad, by SSG Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
