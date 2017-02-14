(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Valentines for Veterans 2017

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon Wines 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airmen from Wright-Patterson took time out of their Valentine's Day to pass Valentine cards out to veterans at the Dayton VA.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentines for Veterans 2017, by A1C Johnathon Wines, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Volunteer
    Dayton
    Wright-Patterson
    Veterans
    Valentine's
    Wright Patt

