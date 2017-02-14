Airmen from Wright-Patterson took time out of their Valentine's Day to pass Valentine cards out to veterans at the Dayton VA.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|509858
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-AX893-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104084075
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Valentines for Veterans 2017, by A1C Johnathon Wines, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
