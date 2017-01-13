(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    M240G Live Fire Prime Cuts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Serrano 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    Marines with Company K, Marine Combat Training, School of Infantry-East, conducted a live fire range with the M240G medium machine gun on Jan. 13, 2017 aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C. The mission School of Infantry-East conducts a standards-based common combat skills training of entry-level Marines in order to create riflemen along with a variety of other infantry military occupational specialties for service throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine video by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509856
    VIRIN: 170113-M-SH393-001
    Filename: DOD_104083857
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M240G Live Fire Prime Cuts, by Cpl Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Female
    SOI
    M240B
    Female Marine
    Camp Lejeune
    Camp Geiger
    MCT
    Combat Instructor
    School of Infantry
    Marine Combat Training
    TECOM
    USMCTCOM
    USMC TCOM
    TRNGCMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT