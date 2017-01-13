Marines with Company K, Marine Combat Training, School of Infantry-East, conducted a live fire range with the M240G medium machine gun on Jan. 13, 2017 aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C. The mission School of Infantry-East conducts a standards-based common combat skills training of entry-level Marines in order to create riflemen along with a variety of other infantry military occupational specialties for service throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine video by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|509856
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-SH393-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104083857
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|NC, US
This work, M240G Live Fire Prime Cuts, by Cpl Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
