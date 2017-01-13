M240G Live Fire Prime Cuts

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Company K, Marine Combat Training, School of Infantry-East, conducted a live fire range with the M240G medium machine gun on Jan. 13, 2017 aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C. The mission School of Infantry-East conducts a standards-based common combat skills training of entry-level Marines in order to create riflemen along with a variety of other infantry military occupational specialties for service throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine video by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)