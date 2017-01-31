India Company – Training Day 1 – Jan. 31, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, began their first official training day Jan. 31, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits are given nearly a week to adapt to their new lives before their full cycle of training begins. The first training day marks the first day that the proverbial training wheels come off. Before training day one, recruits wear sneakers in uniform, and minor disciplinary issues are handled differently. Starting with training day one, recruits begin their academic instruction, and drill instructors are authorized to use incentive training to correct disciplinary infractions. India Company is scheduled to graduate April 21, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)