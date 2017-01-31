(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    India Company – Training Day 1 – Jan. 31, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, began their first official training day Jan. 31, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits are given nearly a week to adapt to their new lives before their full cycle of training begins. The first training day marks the first day that the proverbial training wheels come off. Before training day one, recruits wear sneakers in uniform, and minor disciplinary issues are handled differently. Starting with training day one, recruits begin their academic instruction, and drill instructors are authorized to use incentive training to correct disciplinary infractions. India Company is scheduled to graduate April 21, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 20:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509522
    VIRIN: 170131-M-RK242-001
    Filename: DOD_104074958
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company – Training Day 1 – Jan. 31, 2017, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Drill
    Instructor
    Recruit
    1
    Day
    Island
    One
    Marines
    Training
    Parris

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT