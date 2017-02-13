(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans searching for fishing vessel near St. George, Alaska

    BERING SEA

    02.13.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    USCGC Morgenthau (WHEC 722) along with Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews and good Samaritans continue the search for the crew of fishing vessel Destination Feb. 12, 2017, after searching through the night northwest of St. George, Alaska. The Destination's EPIRB has been recovered among a debris field containing buoys, a life ring and an oil sheen. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign Brandon Newman/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509521
    VIRIN: 170213-G-GO100-1001
    Filename: DOD_104074939
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BERING SEA
    Web Views: 71
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans searching for fishing vessel near St. George, Alaska, by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Alaska
    USCG
    D14
    Hawaii
    D17
    PACAREA
    WHEC
    Destination
    Morgenthau

  Validate Your Account to Download
  Register/Login to Download
