Coast Guard, good Samaritans searching for fishing vessel near St. George, Alaska

USCGC Morgenthau (WHEC 722) along with Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews and good Samaritans continue the search for the crew of fishing vessel Destination Feb. 12, 2017, after searching through the night northwest of St. George, Alaska. The Destination's EPIRB has been recovered among a debris field containing buoys, a life ring and an oil sheen. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign Brandon Newman/Released)