(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. PACOM Joins U.S. Coast Guard for Operation Deep Freeze 2017 [Micro-content]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANTARCTICA

    02.09.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Todd Kabalan 

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    Operation Deep Freeze is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces-led joint interagency mission to provide logistical and transportation support to the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP). Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JFT-SFA) coordinates strategic inter-theater airlift, tactical deep field support, aeromedical evacuation support, search and rescue response, sealift, seaport access, bulk fuel supply, port cargo handling, and transportation requirements for USAP. The U.S. Coast Guard provides partial coverage of Deep Freeze during icebreaking operations during the resupply efforts.

    Sources:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/508534/170116-g-ql499-0001-polar-star-icebreaking-b-roll
     
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/3102483/uscgc-polar-star-icebreaking-operations-off-antarctica
     
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/192676/109th-airmen-call-south-pole-home-they-package-old-equipment-shipment-north

    https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DeepFreeze

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509497
    VIRIN: 170209-F-TK001-748
    Filename: DOD_104074522
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: AQ
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. PACOM Joins U.S. Coast Guard for Operation Deep Freeze 2017 [Micro-content], by MSgt Todd Kabalan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USCG
    USPACOM
    Antarctica
    Deep Freeze
    PACOM
    Polar Star

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT