U.S. PACOM Joins U.S. Coast Guard for Operation Deep Freeze 2017 [Micro-content]

Operation Deep Freeze is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces-led joint interagency mission to provide logistical and transportation support to the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP). Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JFT-SFA) coordinates strategic inter-theater airlift, tactical deep field support, aeromedical evacuation support, search and rescue response, sealift, seaport access, bulk fuel supply, port cargo handling, and transportation requirements for USAP. The U.S. Coast Guard provides partial coverage of Deep Freeze during icebreaking operations during the resupply efforts.



Sources:

