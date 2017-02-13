(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Howard 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    NAS Fort Worth JRB conducted Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 (SC/CS17) Jan. 30th-Feb. 10th along with along with all other Navy installations located in the continental United States.

    This annual anti-terrorism force protection (ATFP) exercise is designed to train Navy security forces to respond to threats to installations and units.

    Video Producer: Jason Howard

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 16:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 509492
    VIRIN: 170213-N-XB816-014
    Filename: DOD_104074487
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield, by PO2 Jason Howard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    security
    promotion
    anti-terrorism
    nas fort worth jrb
    U.S. Navy
    solid curtain-citadel shield
    Jason Howard
    XB816
    2017
    forces protection

    • LEAVE A COMMENT