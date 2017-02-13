U.S. Marines attending the Methods of Entry (MOE) course conduct a variety of training scenarios at Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 25, 2017. MOE teaches Marines advanced level skills on how to properly and effectively gain entry into buildings, structures and ships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James R. Skelton)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|509485
|VIRIN:
|170213-M-UY829-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104074342
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Methods of Entry Course, by Sgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT