    Methods of Entry Course

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Video by Sgt. James Skelton 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines attending the Methods of Entry (MOE) course conduct a variety of training scenarios at Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 25, 2017. MOE teaches Marines advanced level skills on how to properly and effectively gain entry into buildings, structures and ships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509485
    VIRIN: 170213-M-UY829-001
    Filename: DOD_104074342
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Methods of Entry Course, by Sgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Quantico
    Weapons Training Battalion
    TECOM
    WTBN
    MOE
    USMC COMCAM
    USMCTCOM
    USMC TCOM
    TRNGCMD
    Methods of Entry

