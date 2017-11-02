An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Warrenton, Ore., hoist a 30-year-old stranded hiker from an isolated beach cove 5 miles north of Lincoln City, Feb. 11, 2017.
He reportedly fell down a 130-foot cliff into the cove while hiking God's Thumb.
U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 21:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|509280
|VIRIN:
|170211-G-G0213-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104071287
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|LINCOLN CITY, OR, US
This work, Coast Guard aircrew hoists stranded hiker near Lincoln City, Ore., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
