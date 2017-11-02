(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard aircrew hoists stranded hiker near Lincoln City, Ore.

    LINCOLN CITY, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Warrenton, Ore., hoist a 30-year-old stranded hiker from an isolated beach cove 5 miles north of Lincoln City, Feb. 11, 2017.

    He reportedly fell down a 130-foot cliff into the cove while hiking God's Thumb.

    U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Astoria.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509280
    VIRIN: 170211-G-G0213-0001
    Filename: DOD_104071287
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: LINCOLN CITY, OR, US 
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew hoists stranded hiker near Lincoln City, Ore., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Astoria
    stranded
    hoist
    air station
    aircrew
    hiker
    helcopter
    cliff
    fell
    Jaykaw
    God's Thumb

