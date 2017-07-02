(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Lopez 

    1st Marine Division - Combat Camera

    U.S Marine Sgt. Cody Lehman, a Anti-Tank Missile man , 2nd Battalion 4th Marine Regiment talks about his experience in the Marine Corps and the reason why he joined. The US Marine Corps is seeking out quality citizens to join the infantry community.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why We Stay: 0352, by LCpl Carlos Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

